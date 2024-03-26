BJP hand in glove with AIUDF in Assam, says Cong leader Rockybul Husain

Guwahati: Veteran Assam Congress leader Rockybul Hussain who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Dhurbri Lok Sabha seat against AIUDF chief Baruddin Ajmal on Tuesday said that that All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) that claims to have been fighting for Muslims was hand in glove with BJP and fielded candidates to support saffron party.

Releasing photographs of Mr Ajamal and his brother MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Mr Hussain, former minister and MLA of Congress party said that Mr Ajmal was playing with sentiment of Muslims in Assam. Instead of fighting against the saffron party, Mr Hussains said, they have entered into an understanding with BJP to ensure division of Muslim votes to ensure the victory of BJP candidates from Nagaon lok Sabha seat. The AIUDF has fielded three candidates for Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

Earlier, Mr Aminul Haque Laskar, who was the Assam BJP's first Muslim MLA in 2016 but joined the Congress party recently alleged that the saffron party has lost political ideology in the state and that the party was 'hand in glove' with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). “When I became BJP MLA in 2016 , I was the only one from the Muslim community. But now that I have left, it will harm BJP's credibility among Muslims in Assam. BJP is now hand in glove in Assam with AIUDF," said Mr Laskar, the former deputy speaker of Assam assembly.

The AIUDF is the third largest political party of Assam after the BJP and the Congress. It won 16 of the 126 seats in the Assam Assembly Elections in 2021. The party founder Badruddin Ajmal is its only Lok Sabha member from Dhubri constituency.

Mr Laskar, the chairperson of the Assam State Commission for Minorities, lost the 2021 Assembly Election to AIUDF's Karim Uddin Barbhuiya.

“I have resigned because BJP has lost its political ideology in Assam,” said Mr Laskar, who joined the Congress party in presence of party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections begin on April 19. Assam will vote in three phases - April 19, April 26 and May 7. The results will be announced on June 4.