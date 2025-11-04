BJP Hails Tharoor's Article on Dynastic Politics
Referring to Tharoor's essay, Poonawalla said the piece will make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi uncomfortable
New Delhi: The BJP has used an article by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to sharpen its criticism of the Gandhi family and dynastic politics in the Congress. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the article rightly exposes how the Gandhi family turned Indian politics into a "family business."
( Source : ANI )
