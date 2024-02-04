BJP Gears Up for Kerala Elections with Amit Shah and JP Nadda's Key Visits

NEW DELHI:Notwithstanding the party's electoral standing in Kerala, the southern state is one of the "top priorities" for the BJP's top brass in the coming Lok Sabha elections. And it is evident from the fact that, after last month's visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the state on February 13. And BJP president J.P. Nadda's visit to the state, which was apparently cancelled due to the recent political developments in Bihar, is also expected to happen soon

During his likely visit to Kerala, Mr Shah, sources said, will deliberate with the state core group leaders on fine-tuning the election strategies, including fielding "credible" faces in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Mr Shah, sources said, is also expected to visit the Travancore royal family at Kavadiyar (Kowdiar) Palace during his visit. There is a growing demand from the Sangh Parivar cadre to field one of the royal family members in the coming general election.Sources disclosed that the BJP central leadership has been sending feelers out to Adithya Varma, one of the royals, to contest. Mr Varma could be fielded from the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary seat, currently held by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Though the names of at least two Union ministers are also doing the rounds as the likely BJP candidates from this prestigious seat, the RSS, it is learnt, wants the member of the royal family to contest.With 20 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs, Kerala so far has only seen contests between the Congress-led UDF and the Left-led LDF. The BJP is hardly considered a political force, even though its popularity and support base have been significantly growing since 2014.The saffron party never had a Lok Sabha member of Parliament from the state and had one MLA in the 2006 Assembly election. However, the BJP strategists feel that the party has better chances this time.While the name of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi is doing the rounds from the Thrissur seat, former defence minister A.K. Antony's son Anil Antony will likely be fielded as a candidate from the Ernakulum constituency. A section within the state BJP, it is learnt, wants party leader Shobha Surendran to contest from Wayanad, which is held by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Recently, veteran leader P.C. George merged his outfit with the BJP. Speculation is rife that he could contest from the Pathanamthitta seat.