Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday declared Dr T.N. Vamshi Tilak as its candidate for the May 13 byelection to the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment. The by-election was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA G. Lasya Nanditha in a road accident in February.

Dr Tilak, son of former minister T.N. Sada Lakshmi, is a debutant.

The Congress has been vigorously campaigning for its candidate Narayanan Sri Ganesh, who recently switched allegiances from the BJP. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ganesh said he would resolve local issues such as the water crisis in the cantonment area, where residents are billed more than in the HMWS&SB area.

"The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has only worsened the situation. We are committed to finding quick, easy, and permanent solutions to these issues by facilitating better fund allocations from the government," Ganesh said, highlighting the key poll promise of the Congress.

The BRS, which wasn't seen on the ground campaigning for almost five days after the announcement of its candidate G. Nivedita, sister of Nanditha, said it was waiting for Rama Navami. She started her campaign with a temple visit on April 16, followed by outreach in various wards, and is scheduled to cover the constituency by April 21.

The BRS is likely leveraging the sympathy wave following the demise of Nanditha, combined with the legacy of their father, the five-time MLA late G. Sayanna.

"We are overwhelmed by the support from the community, and we hope to continue the good work my sister started. We will begin campaigning with walks, door-to-door campaigns, and community meetings on from April 18 and cover all eight wards by April 21 and begin again after a day's break," Nivedita told Deccan Chronicle.