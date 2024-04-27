Mumbai: In a surprising move, the BJP has announced candidature of renowned lawyer Ujjwal Nikal from the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. The party has dropped two-term sitting MP Poonam Mahajan. With this the BJP has replaced all its Lok Sabha MPs in Mumbai.



Nikam has always represented the state in all cases and never appeared as a defence lawyer. He was the special public prosecutor in several high profile cases, including 1992 Mumbai serial blast, Gulshan Kumar murder case and 26/11 terror attack case.



BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said Nikam is a strong candidate and will win easily. “People know about his exemplary work as a public prosecutor. He has ensured conviction of several dreaded terrorists and gangsters. He will not only work for his constituency, but his legal knowledge will also benefit the Parliament,” he said.

Welcoming Nikam’s candidature, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar appealed to all parties to make his election unopposed. “Advocate Nikam has fought against the terrorists who attacked Mumbai and the country. Let us put aside our political differences and give a message by electing “Mumbai’s warrior” unopposed,” Shelar said.

Poonam Mahajan had won the seat in 2014 and 2019 defeating Congress’s Priya Dutt, who was the MP from 2009 to 2014, by the margin of over one lakh votes. However, sources informed that the BJP dropped the daughter of late Pramod Mahajan because of negative feedback regarding her work in the Parliament and inaccessibility in the constituency.

The party had explored several other options including some film personalities like Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit. The BJP leadership had even told Shelar to contest, but he wanted to remain in Maharashtra.

The Congress has fielded its city unit chief and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North Central. Voting in Mumbai is scheduled to be held on May 20 in the fifth phase of the polls.

Earlier, the BJP has announced candidatures of Union minister Piyush Goyal in place of Gopal Shetty from the Mumbai North seat and Mihir Kotecha in place of Manoj Kotak from the Mumbai North East seat. Shiv Sena had contested and won the remaining three Mumbai seats in 2019. The Eknath Shinde-led party is expected to contest all three of them this time.