BJP doing politics in the name of castes and communities: Congress

Warangal: Congress Warangal Lok Sabha candidate Dr Kadiam Kavya hit back at the BJP for making “cheap comments” against her as it only knew to run the country on the basis of Manusmriti and to do politics in the name of castes and communities.

Dr Kavya said she was inspired by Rani Rudrama Devi and the Goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma to enter politics but BJP leaders were trying to gain political mileage by making personal comments against her. On the claims that she belonged to Andhra Pradesh, she said she was born, educated and employed in Warangal.

She was speaking to the media after a meeting with party workers in Hanamkonda, in which her father and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari was present. Also at the meeting were legislators Revuri Prakash Reddy, Naini Rajendar Reddy and K.R.Nagaraju.

“After the people taught (BJP candidate) Aroori Ramesh a fitting lesson by defeating him in the Assembly elections, with what face he is going to the people to ask for votes,” Dr Kavya said.

MLA Srihari said that his daughter Dr Kavya had married her classmate, a Muslim, but the BJP leaders were portraying her as a Muslim. “BJP leaders do not have awareness about the Constitution,” Srihari said. “Every child will get the caste identity from their father.”

Srihari said BJP candidate Ramesh had back-stabbed him. “I made Ramesh a Class-I contractor and brought him into politics. Ramesh used to treat me as a political guru but now he is making levelling baseless allegations against my daughter,” he said.

He accused Ramesh of grabbing government and private land in Wardhannapet constituency, and said the people were aware of this.