BJP Deceived All Sections of People by Making False Promises: Kavya

Warangal: The BJP which has been in power for the past 10 years at the Centre has done nothing for the development of Telangana state and to the Warangal district. Only by provoking the people in the name of castes and religions, the BJP is trying to create disputes among the people and thus gain mileage politically, alleged Congress Warangal MP candidate Kadiam Kavya.

Accompanied by the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju, Kavya participated in the morning walk with locals as part of the poll campaign in the early morning here at JNS ground in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

She interacted with players and walkers on the ground and played cricket, badminton, and boxing along with them.

Later, speaking on the occasion, Kavya said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy within 100 days, the Congress government fulfilled five guarantees out of six which it made to the people before going to assembly elections.

Whereas, the BJP government which has been in power for the last 10 years deceived all sections of people by making false promises. It encouraged hatred among the people and tried to divide them in the name of caste and religion.

The time has come to teach the Modi-led BJP government a fitting lesson to dethrone him from power and to make AICC leader Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister who spread peace and harmony by taking padayatras from North to South and West to East in the country.

Kavya appealed to the people to vote for the Congress for the development to take place in the erstwhile Warangal district and teach both the BJP and BRS parties a fitting lesson.