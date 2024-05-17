BJP Crossed 270 Seats Mark in First Four Phases of Elections, Claims Shah

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had already crossed the 270 Lok Sabha seats mark in the first four phases of elections.

“Elections for 380 Lok Sabha seats have already been held in the first four phases. In Bengal, elections for 18 seats have been completed. Today, I can confidently tell you that out of 380, PM Modi has achieved an absolute majority by already winning 270 seats. The fight ahead is to cross 400 and we are confident to achieve the target,” Shah said while addressing a poll rally in Odisha’s Rourkela.

Earlier, the Opposition had accused the BJP of going silent on the “Ab ki bar, 400 paar” claim after the first and second phases of elections.

The Prime Minister, in an interview, had earlier said that the NDA crossing 400 is now a reality. Similarly, in an interview with a daily, Shah said that the NDA will “certainly cross 400 seats” and that there are no “ifs and buts”.

In its pursuit of 400 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP had earmarked 160 seats which it had lost in 2019 with a small margin. Setting aside this focus on seats at least a year and a half before the elections, the BJP had aimed to win at least 50 per cent of the 160 seats.

Shah said the country had achieved many milestones in different sectors under PM Modi’s visionary leadership.

He also claimed that under PM Narendra Modi’s rule, Naxal activities in different states, including Odisha, were brought under control, and development activities in backward districts had gathered pace.