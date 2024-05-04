BJP, Congress intensify campaign for Adilabad LS seat

The BJP and the Congress have intensified their election campaign in the Adilabad Parliament constituency.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings in Nirmal and Kagaznagar respectively on May 5.BJP’s Peddapalli LS polls coordinator Ch. Suhasini Reddy said BJP national president JP Nadda will address a public meeting in Peddapalli at 11am on May 6. Party state leaders are making arrangements for the public meetings.On the other hand, the Congress inducted former minister Allola Indrakarn Reddy into its fold just before the Rahul Gandhi meeting. TPCC leaders are trying to have a patch up between the Allola Indrakaran Reddy and DCC president Srihari Rao. Minister Seethakka is mediating between them.DCC president Srihari Rao had been opposing Indrakaran Reddy’s entry to the Congress but in vain. News is that TPCC is trying to strengthen the party in the Nirmal district in view of the Lok Sabha elections, so as to win the Adilabad LS seat.BJP won Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhole and Sirpur (T) assembly seats while Congress the lone Khanapur and BRS the Asifabad and Boath seats in the Adilabad parliament constituency.Along with senior leaders Venugopala Chary, DCC president Srihari Rao, Naresh Jadhav and minister Seethakka inspected the public meeting ground where Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Nirmal on May 5.