BJP Concerned Over Lack Of Organisational Spirit Among Newcomers

New Delhi: The BJP top brass is getting increasingly concerned over the "lacking organisational spirit", mostly among those who joined the party after it came to power at the Centre. The RSS, it is learnt, has also expressed concern over the issue.

According to the BJP insiders, there is an increasing concern within the party over the "over-dependence on social media, lack of organisational spirit and failure to connect with people at the grassroots level". Most newcomers are "active" on social media but not on the ground. The issue has been flagged by several senior BJP leaders during organisational meetings, sources said.

The BJP leadership, it is learnt, has been receiving complaints that the "sampark aur samvaad" (connect and dialogue) campaign advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is getting "replaced" by "presence on social media".

"A section of leaders and functionaries are taking the shortcut by trying to build their images through social media. It seems the Prime Minister's suggestion to the BJP functionaries, including the newcomers, to interact and stay connected with people is being ignored," a senior party leader said, adding, "The PM has often reiterated the guiding principles of ‘seva, sangathan, and samarpan’ to the party workers...It seems some of our members are only focussing on social media."

The RSS has put a question mark on the "intention" behind joining the BJP. The Sangh leadership has lately been asking the question, "Are these newcomers joining the BJP to become a part of the organisation or simply because the party is in power?"

The RSS, according to sources, is not pleased over the growing "nepotism and favouritism" within the BJP. Most complaints, it is learnt, are from the party's state units.

The RSS has also expressed concern over the "growing disconnect" between the youth joining the party and the organisation spirit. The Sangh, it is learnt, has indicated to the BJP that most of the newcomers to the party "lack dedication" and seemed to be in a rush to reach the top of the pyramid. It further pointed out that "complacency is setting in" among the various "morchas" (wings) of the party.

"These morchas seemed to get active only during polls," the senior BJP leader said. Speculation is rife that to address the issue, the BJP chief Nitin Nabin's new team is expected to include most members with "ideological conviction" and with "ideological training". The changes are also expected to signal a "generational shift" within the party.