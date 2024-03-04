BJP Claims “Pro-Pakistan” Slogans Confirmed from Private Lab Test

Bengaluru: While, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), in Bengaluru, is yet to submit its report on the “pro-Pakistan” slogan shouting case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders of Karnataka on Monday stated that they got a sample of the video footage of “pro-Pakistan” slogan shouting inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru city, a week back, tested from a private lab and the report of the private lab ascertained that there is high probability of “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan shouting.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwar in Bengaluru reacted to the private lab report on the “pro-Pakistan” slogan by shouting and asserted that the Forensic Science Laboratory report functioning under the Home department is final and private lab report cannot be accepted.

On the accusations by BJP leaders that the State Government is trying to hush up the slogan-shouting case, Parameshwar said “There is nothing to hide in the case and if confirmed in the FSL report suitable action will be initiated against the erring persons.”

It may be recalled here that supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussian had gathered to cheer their leader’s victory in the Rajya Sabha election held on February 27 and some who had gathered to greet Naseer Hussain raised “Zindabad Zindabad Pakistan Zindabad.”

Syed Naseer Hussain had alleged that the video of the slogan shouting could have been morphed and denied that none of his supporters gathered inside Vidhana Soudha during his victory celebration shouted “pro-Pakistan” slogans at the spot. Some Congress leaders such as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar came to the defense of Syed Naseer Hussain and stated that supporters did not shour "pro-Pakistan" slogans but slogans in favour of Naseer Hussain "Naseer Sahab Zindabad."

Sharing the report on a social networking site, State BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijndra said on Monday that it was to be ascertained whether the slogan shouting was “Naseer Sab Zindabad” or “Pakistan Zindabad.” The analysis of the pen drive which contained the source of the video, frame-to-frame analysis of the images, and acoustic and phonetic examinations establish that there is a high probability of “Pakistan Zindabad.”

Further, he said, the acoustic analysis indicated that “it has been identified to be ending with Taan” and the private lab report also made it clear that the video is not “tampered with” or “doctored” in between and is a result of a single capture.