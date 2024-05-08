BJP Candidate Godam Nagesh Banks on Modi’s Charisma

Adilabad: BJP candidate Godam Nagesh is a seasoned leader with a political career spanning 30 years. He held many positions and was minister twice in the Telugu Desam government and worked as MP and three- time MLA. He joined the BRS from the Telugu Desam. Nagesh worked as a government teacher for a few years and later started working for the Telugu Desam. His family has a political background and he is the first-generation of educated Adivasis.

“I have a clean image all through and this will help me win the LS elections for the seat reserved for STs," Nagesh said and

expressed his confidence that PM Modi’s charisma, the construction of Ram Mandir and the central government’s welfare schemes will help him win the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat. Here below are excerpts from an interview:

Q: What kind of response are you getting from the people during this election campaign?

A: I'm getting a good response. The people are extending support to the BJP since they have faith in PM Modi’s leadership. The Congress government here has failed to implement the six guarantees it gave to the people during the TS assembly elections. The Congress government has started facing anti-incumbency sentiments within five months of formation of the state government.

Q: What are the issues you are highlighting during the election campaign?

A: We are highlighting the central government’s schemes that have been implemented in the Telangana state for the last ten years, especially the Ujwal Bharath, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan Yojna, PM Awas Yojana, Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan, the creation of infrastructure such as national highways and airways.

A lot of people benefited from these schemes in the Adilabad parliament constituency. The BJP cadre and leaders are personally meeting the beneficiaries of these central government schemes booth-wise and requesting them to vote for the BJP.

Q: What are your chances of a win?

A: I'm getting support from the people irrespective of caste, since I have a clean image for the last 30 years of my political career. I spent most of my life among the people of this region. We have a good network of leaders who work on the ground and the BJP is very active in the election for the Adilabad LS seat.

Q: Why should people vote for the BJP?

A: The BJP government constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya and fulfilled the aspiration of after 500 years of wait. The people are ready to vote for the BJP for ‘Desham Kosam .. Dharmam Kosam’. Most people want Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Q: What are your advantages?

A: BJP won four out of the seven assembly seats in this LS constituency in the 2023 polls, and it secured the third and second places in two constituencies. BJP has Sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs. These are our strong points to win this poll.

BJP got 4,48,961 votes whereas Congress got only 251886 votes in the assembly elections from these seven constituencies. The same trend can be expected for the Lok Sabha elections.

Q: Did you not fail to bring the airport to Adilabad and revive the Adilabad unit of the Cement Corporation of India during your tenure as MP?

A: I made serious efforts as the BRS MP of Adilabad to get these done, but there was a lack of cooperation from the BRS government.