BJP Candidate From Khammam Lok Sabha Tandra Vinod Rao Files Nomination Papers

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did nothing on their tall promises of 'Garibi Hatao’ while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts had lifted over 25 crore people from poverty in the last 10 years, defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath Singh congratulated people for defeating the “corrupt BRS” in the Assembly polls. The BRS and Congress have a great history of corruption.. Whereas, no one has pointed finger towards 10 year Modi rule in the country, he said.

He was speaking at an event ahead of party candidate Tandra Vinod Rao filing his nomination papers from Khammam for the Lok Sabha eletions, after taking part in a road show.

Rajnath Singh arrived in a special aircraft and was received by senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Premender Reddy and Vinod Rao. He accompanied Vinod Rao when he filed his papers.

Rajnath Singh said the Uniform Civil Code, included in the party’s manifesto, would be implemented. He complimented Vinod Rao for his dedication, commitment and service in the social sector.

Vinod Rao asked people to choose between BJP's `golden government’ and Congress' `rolled (fake) gold” government. Referring to the Congress, he said: “mother, son and daughter are ruling the Congress in Delhi, while a Deputy CM is seeking ticket for his wife, a minister in Revanth government is asking ticket for his son and another minister is seeking ticket for his brother.”

BJP senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy explained to people, how the efforts of Narendra Modi have improved the country’s economy by increasing the exports with Make in India initiative.