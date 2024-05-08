BJP Campaign Communal: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accused the BJP of stoking communal tensions for political gain in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a media conference, Venkat Reddy condemned the BJP's alleged exploitation of religion for political motives, warning of a threat to secularism. He criticised the BJP's purported conspiracy to revoke reservations for Muslim minorities and advocated for equitable reservation policies based on population.

Venkat Reddy cautioned against voting for the BJP, attributing financial hardships faced by the public to the Modi government's unilateral decisions. Additionally, he announced the state government's plans to provide ex gratia payments to farmers affected by recent rains and purchase discoloured paddy. While refraining from extensive commentary on the BRS, Venkat Reddy criticised former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's treatment of Nalgonda Assembly constituency during his tenure. Expressing confidence in Congress's prospects, Venkat Reddy predicted victory in 14 Telangana Lok Sabha seats and anticipated the formation of a Congress-led government at the Centre.