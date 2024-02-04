BJP bus yatra for Adilabad LS poll campaign to take off on Feb. 10

Adilabad: The BJP will start a bus yatra as part of launching the Lok Sabha election campaign in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on February 10.

Chandrashekar Tiwari, who has been appointed sangatan mantri for the state, and who played an active role in the victory of the BJP in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, is supervising the general election campaign in Telangana state.

Party leader Aljapur Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that top leaders including state president G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Etala Rajendar, Dr K. Laxman and D.K. Aruna would participate in the bus yatra in alternate days.

Party MLAs were deliberating on where the yatra would start from: Basara temple or religious places in Adilabad and Komaram Bheem districts.

The BJP leaders will rope in SHGs, village officers and community resource persons involved in SHG activities into the campaign. They will hold a meeting with local NGOs and 200- 500 members of SHGs at the mandal level on February 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with these groups from across the country and talk about government schemes and development works.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, MLAs Payal Shankar, Ramarao Patel and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, senior leaders Aljapur Srinivas, Suhasini Reddy, Ayyannagari Bhumanna and Ravula Ramnath and district presidents participated in the preparatory meeting.

BJP leaders say that only a month is left to prepare for the elections since notification for Lok Sabha elections may come in the first week of March.