BJP, BRS Corporators Seek GHMC Council Meeting

DC Correspondent
2 Feb 2024 6:34 PM GMT
GHMC headquarters (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Three BJP corporators and one from the BRS together held a joint press conference on Friday and demanded that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) general body meeting, also known as the council meeting, be held immediately.

“The BRS and AIMIM are in an alliance. Unless the presidents of both these parties decide to hold the meeting, the Mayor who is from BRS will delay it," said BJP deputy floor leader of GHMC and Mansoorabad corporator Koppula Narsimha Reddy. BJP corporators Sravan Vurapalli (Malkajgiri) and Akula Srivani (Saroornagar) blamed Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi for the delay, Himayatnagar corporator Gaddam Mahalakshmi of the BRS, who joined the party from the BJP in November, blamed GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose for the meeting not being held.



