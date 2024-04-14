BJP, BRS cheated TS people for 10 yrs: Ponnam

Karimnagar: To explain how both the BJP and BRS betrayed not only the people of Telangana but also people of the country for 10 years, the Congress has organised deeksha, said transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar at the Indira Bhavan here on Sunday.

Led by Prabhakar, Congress MLAs Aadi Srinivas (Vemulawada), Medipally Satyam (Choppadandi), Kavvampalli Satyanarayana (Manakondur) and party in-charges of Karimnagar and Huzurabad constituencies P. Srinivas and V. Pranav Kumar along with several party leaders and workers staged a deeksha in protest against the BJP government at the Centre for adopting anti-people policies and for not fulfilling promises made during the creation of Telangana state.

Before staging deeksha, the transport minister paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his 133rd birth anniversary.

Prabhakar alleged that BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao were questioning the Congress government which was formed just four months back about the implementation of Six Guarantees it had made before going to elections.

Prabhakar stated that the Modi government failed to fulfill its promises. It had promised to bring back black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of people, promised pension to farmers and raise their income. Instead, around 1,000 farmers died during the protest at the Delhi borders. It introduced anti-farmers laws. It had also promised to create about two lakh jobs every year. The Congress is staging deeksha to ask Modi what happened to all those promises, he said.

Several big industries set up during the earlier Congress governments at the Centre are now being given to Adani and Ambani by the Modi government, he alleged. Since Independence, BJP is the only government which imposed 12 per cent GST on handloom industry, the minister asserted.

He said that Bandi Sanjay was removed from the state BJP chief post only after learning about his involvement in corruption. Is it not correct, he asked. When Narendra Modi was insulting the Telangana martyrs in parliament, why Bandi Sanjay kept quiet and not commented, the minister questioned.

Prabhakar said that when the BJP government allotted funds for various temples across the country, why Bandi Sanjay did not bring any funds for Vemulawada, Kondagattu and Dharmapuri temples.

In 2014 assembly elections, the BJP did not get deposits in over 105 constituencies and in 2018 assembly elections it did not get deposits in more than 100 constituencies, then on what basis the BJP is comparing itself with the Congress. The BJP is day dreaming of winning the Lok Sabha elections, he added.