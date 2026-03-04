BJP, BJD-Congress Face Off in High-Stakes Odisha Rajya Sabha Battle

Bhubaneswar: The contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha has escalated into a high-stakes political confrontation, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locking horns with a Biju Janata Dal (BJD)-Congress combine in a battle marked by numerical intrigue and symbolic significance.

The political temperature rose on Tuesday after former Union minister Dilip Ray announced that he would file his nomination on March 5 as the fourth candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Ray will take on Dr Datteswar Hota, the joint nominee backed by the BJD and the Congress. Dr Hota’s candidature, announced on February 28 by BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is widely perceived as a direct challenge to the ruling BJP.

Numbers game

In the 147-member Odisha Assembly, the BJP currently commands the support of 82 MLAs, including three Independents, comfortably positioning it to secure two Rajya Sabha seats. Its official nominees — state party president Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar — are set to be elected, with a total requirement of 60 votes.

The BJD, with an effective strength of 48, is well placed to ensure the election of its official nominee, Dr Santrupta Mishra. The fourth seat, however, has sparked intense political manoeuvring.

The winning threshold stands at 30 MLAs. After electing two members, the BJP is left with 22 surplus votes. The BJD, after securing one seat, retains 18 surplus votes and has the declared backing of 14 Congress MLAs and one CPI legislator — placing the opposition combine within striking distance.

Yet, arithmetic alone may not prove decisive. Political observers recall the dramatic 2002 Rajya Sabha election episode when cross-voting by BJD and Congress legislators upset expected outcomes. If Ray manages to engineer cross-voting within BJD or Congress ranks, the contest could tilt in favour of the BJP.

Prestige battle for Naveen

For Naveen Patnaik, who has been striving to regain political momentum after setbacks in the 2024 Assembly elections and the Nuapada bypoll, the Rajya Sabha contest carries substantial symbolic weight. Projecting Dr Hota as a consensus opposition candidate is seen as an attempt to signal that the BJD retains influence despite recent electoral reverses.

A defeat of the joint nominee would deal a significant blow to the BJD’s efforts to regroup and reassert its relevance in state politics. It could also trigger internal introspection within the regional party that dominated Odisha’s political landscape for nearly three decades.

The Congress, which has extended support to the BJD candidate, also has a stake in the outcome. Failure to secure victory may raise questions about the effectiveness of opposition coordination in the state.

BJP’s strategic push

For the BJP, the contest presents an opportunity to consolidate its expanding footprint in Odisha. A win for Ray would not only enhance the party’s strength in the Rajya Sabha but also further weaken the BJD at a time when the regional outfit is grappling with organisational and morale challenges.

The BJP leadership is also keen to prevent any internal discord from affecting the outcome. With murmurs of dissatisfaction surfacing among some leaders after the 2024 polls, the Rajya Sabha battle assumes added importance in maintaining internal cohesion.

Political implications

The outcome of the fourth Rajya Sabha seat is likely to carry far-reaching political consequences. A victory for the BJD-backed candidate could inject fresh momentum into the party’s revival efforts. Conversely, a BJP triumph would reinforce its growing ascendancy in Odisha and potentially deepen the crisis within the BJD.

As numbers are recalibrated and backroom negotiations intensify, the Rajya Sabha election has evolved into more than a routine parliamentary exercise — it is emerging as a defining political moment that could reshape Odisha’s power equations in the months ahead.