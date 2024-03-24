BJP Announces Two More Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP on Saturday fielded Aroori Ramesh from the Warangal (SC) reserved Lok Sabha seat and Tandra Vinod Rao from Khammam. With this, the BJP is the only party in the state to announce candidates for all the 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Ramesh, a former MLA, had recently defected to the BJP from the BRS whose leaders had made a vain bid to stop him from deserting the party. When he arrived at the BRS office in Warangal, senior leaders including Errabelli Dayakar Rao almost kidnapped him and took him to party leader K. Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad. A few days after the meeting, he joined the BJP in presence of party state president G. Kishan Reddy.

The party nominee from Khammam, Vinod Rao Tandra, is an MBA graduate and member of National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan under the Union ministry of environment and forests and a former member of the Central Board of Film Certification, Hyderabad. He had served with the Ekalavya Foundation and was chairman of Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Vinod Rao mainly runs a real estate business.