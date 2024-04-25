BJP and Congress Vie for Dominance in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Districts

MANGALURU: As 14 constituencies in Karnataka prepare for elections on Friday, all eyes are on the political landscape in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, traditionally regarded as strongholds of saffron outfits.

Formerly bastions of the Congress, the political dynamics shifted after 1990 when the BJP began recording victories in the assembly as well as parliamentary elections.

Since the 1991 elections, the BJP has consistently secured victory in the Mangalore constituency, which later evolved into Dakshina Kannada after the 2008 delimitation. While the constituency lost Kodagu, it now comprises all eight assembly segments of Dakshina Kannada district post-delimitation.





In the current election, both Congress and BJP have introduced new contenders. BJP's Capt Brijesh Chowta faces off against Congress' Padmaraj R Poojary.



While the BJP exudes confidence in maintaining its electoral dominance, Congress anticipates a resurgence, citing shifting political tides.



In a similar vein, Udupi also witnessed a saffron surge in the 1990s, with IM Jayaram Shetty clinching victory for the BJP in 1998. However, Congress made inroads in the subsequent year's election in 1999 through Vinay Kumar Sorake.



Manorama Madhwaraj won Udupi for BJP in 2004.



Post-delimitation, Udupi merged with parts of Chikkamagaluru to form the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency. While DV Sadananda Gowda won it for the BJP in 2008, Congress candidate K Jayaprakash Hegde won the seat for a short term of two years in 2012 when the constituency faced a by-election after Gowda resigned from the MP post to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka.



Shobha Karandlaje grabbed the constituency back to BJP and won the 2014 and 2019 elections.



In the current electoral battle, BJP has named MLC and former Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary to challenge Congress' former MP K Jayaprakash Hegde.



"We are confident of another victory this time. The region has always supported us, appreciating our work and the leadership of Modi," asserted Uday Kumar Shetty, BJP's Mangaluru Division in-charge.



However, Congress remains undeterred, banking on its welfare schemes and developmental initiatives, while also counting on anti-incumbency sentiments to sway voters in their favor. Over the years, leaders like Dhananjay Kumar and DV Sadananda Gowda represented Mangalore for the BJP, with Nalin Kumar Kateel continuing the streak in Dakshina Kannada from 2009 onwards.




