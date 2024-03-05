BJP and Congress Leaders Join YSRC in Presence of Jagan

Vijayawada: APCC Kisan Cell president Jetti Gurnunatha Rao and Jangareddygudem former ZPTC member Muppidi Srinivas joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday. YSRC regional coordinator P.V. Mithun Reddy and Eluru MLA Alla Nani were also present.

In a separate meeting, Allagadda BJP in-charge Bhuma Kishore Reddy, along with other leaders Bhuma Virabhadra Reddy, Gandham Bhaskara Reddy, Ambati Maheswara Reddy and several others joined YSRC in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Monday.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani), YSRC regional coordinator Ramasubba Reddy and former MLC Gangula Prabhakara Reddy were also present.