BJP and BRS in Secret LS Poll Pact: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the BJP and the BRS were in a secret understanding for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Addressing booth-level Congress leaders of Nalgonda Assembly constituency here, Venkat Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was not keen on ordering an inquiry into the irregularities and corruption that took place during the two tenures of the BRS government.

When it was in opposition, the Congress had written several times to the Centre on the irregularities but there was no response from the Union government, he said. He saw a political motive behind Modi’s RR tax allegation, he added.

Referring to BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement that his party would win 12 Lok Sabha seats, the minister said that BRS leaders seem to have lost mental balance after their defeat in the Legislative Assembly elections. The people of Telangana would reject them even in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

“The Congress government will implement its promise of waiver of crop loans of up to `two lakh by August 15. I am ready for anything, if we fail to do so. The conditional two-page resignation letter of BRS legislator T. Harish Rao was a drama enacted by him to gain political mileage," he said.

He asked Congress leaders and workers to ensure a one lakh majority for the party’s Nalgonda candidate Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy.

Senior leader Kunduru Jana Reddy accused the BJP government of taking unilateral decisions that were detrimental to democracy and the economy. He ridiculed the contention of Chandrasekhar Rao that his government had provided irrigation facility to the ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar left canal for 18 crop seasons in the last 10 years. He urged the people to ensure that his son Raghuveer Reddy would win with the highest majority.

Raguveer Reddy said that he would be available to the people of the constituency 24x7. Stating that the time has come to put an end to the BJP government at the Centre, he exuded confidence that the Congress would oust them and come to power this time around.