BJP Alleges Cover-up Pact in BRS Phone Tapping Scandal

HYDERABAD: After Sircilla was found to be the hub of the phone-tapping incidents, family members of former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao have entered into a pact with a Karimnagar-based minister to hush it up, BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay claimed on Thursday.

“Even after the kingpin, and former task force DCP Radhakishan Rao, gave a confession statement before the police, the Revanth Reddy government has booked me,” he said.

At a press conference here, Sanjay expressed fear that the phone-tapping case would meet the same fate as the drugs, Miyapur lands and TSPSC paper leak cases.

He claimed that the prime accused in the case and former SIB chief T. Prabhkar Rao had operated through his brother-in-law Ashok Rao, who has been handling the financial affairs of Congress Karimnagar candidate Velichala Rajender Rao in the Lok Sabha polls

“Prabhakar Rao, who is in the USA, is staying in Ashok Rao’s daughter’s residence and shuttling between USA and Dubai. On Prabhakar Rao’s instructions, Radhakishan Rao stayed a hotel in Karimnagar, and tapped my phones. It was done at the behest of KCR,” he said

Charging that the Congress and BRS leaders were not interested in Prabhakar Rao’s return to India, he wondered why despite being aware of the involvement of Chandrashekar Rao and Rama Rao in the scam, the Congress government was not taking any initiative to bring back Prabhakar Rao.

Though Rajender Rao is not even a primary member of the Congress, Ashok Rao managed to get him the party ticket, he said.

Rajender Rao also handled the finances of Congress candidates in Karimnagar limits during the Assembly polls, Sanjay alleged.

The BJP leader said that if the Congress was really keen on exposing the role of Chandrashekar Rao’s family members in the phone-tapping scam, it must handover the case to CBI for a thorough investigation.