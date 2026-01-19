BJP All Set to Elect New National President, Nomination Today

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to elect its new National President today, with the nomination process underway at the party headquarters in Delhi.

The event, part of the party’s Sangathan Parv, is expected to witness a grand show of strength, with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, state unit heads and senior leaders converging in the national capital.

The nomination process is scheduled between 2 pm and 4 pm, followed by scrutiny of nomination papers from 4 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations between 5 pm and 6 pm, after which the national election officer will issue a press statement at 6:30 pm.

BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin is set to file his nomination for the top post today. With the backing of senior leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nabin is expected to be elected unopposed as the party’s 12th national president.

If elected, Nabin will become the youngest national president in the BJP’s history. He is currently 45 years old and was appointed as the National Working President on December 14, 2025.

The electoral college, comprising representatives from the party’s national council and state councils, will finalise the election. As per the BJP constitution, a candidate must be jointly proposed by at least 20 members of a state’s electoral college and must have a minimum of 15 years of party membership.

If the process proceeds as scheduled, the BJP is expected to formally announce its new national president on January 20, 2026.

The development is being seen as a significant milestone for the party, with Nabin’s elevation expected to bring renewed energy and unity. The move is also viewed as a major generational shift as the BJP prepares for crucial elections in the coming year.