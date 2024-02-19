Tejashwi Yadav to kickstart Jan Vishwas Yatra

Patna: Ahead of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s Jan Vishwas Yatra, the BJP on Monday blamed him for “misleading people of Bihar” and suggested that he should “highlight corruption” that occurred during the Mahagathbandhan regime.

In a statement BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Samrat Chaudhary said that, “instead of calling it the Jan Vishwas Yatra, he should name it corruption yatra”.

Tejashwi Yadav is set to begin the Jan Vishwas Yatra on February 20, marking the statewide tour after being ousted from power

Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary also expressed confidence that the NDA would win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“He should first address the corruption committed by him and his family. People are aware of all their deeds and we are fully confident that the NDA will secure victory in all Bihar seats during the Lok Sabha elections”, Mr. Chaudhary said.

The Yatra is scheduled to commence on Tuesday (February 20) and conclude till February 29. According to RJD insiders, the objective is to raise awareness among the people about the accomplishments during the 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav will also conduct a series of public meetings to inform people about how the RJD led Mahagathbandhan fulfilled its promises, including providing 5 lakh jobs for youths. Sources indicate that Mr. Yadav will use the occasion to inform people about the newly formed Nitish Kumar led NDA government's attempts to implicate him by launching investigations after his party was removed in January.

Reports suggest that officials of the health, road construction, urban development, and Housing and Rural works departments have been asked to review the decisions taken during the Mahagathbandhan government. Notably, these departments were headed by Tejashwi Yadav when he was the Deputy Chief Minister in the government.

Nitish Kumar had ended the Mahagathbandhan government, which comprised JD(U), RJD, Congress and left parties. On January 28 he allied with the BJP and was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time in a single tenure and ninth time since 2005.