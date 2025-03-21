BJD joins anti-BJP bloc, sends delegates to Chennai for delimitation talks

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has officially aligned itself with the anti-BJP bloc, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, marking a significant shift in Odisha’s political landscape. This move dispels the long-standing perception that the BJD maintained a tacit understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite being its primary opponent in Odisha for over 15 years.

In a decisive step, two senior BJD leaders, Sanjay Das Burma and Amar Patnaik, left for Chennai on Friday to participate in a crucial meeting on delimitation scheduled for Saturday. Before their departure, the leaders emphasized that their party would advocate for Odisha’s interests, particularly in the context of the impending delimitation process, which could impact the state's political representation.

BJD has raised concerns that while Odisha has successfully managed its population growth, a delimitation exercise based solely on population figures could place the state at a disadvantage. Sanjay Das Burma highlighted that the discussion would be pivotal in determining the extent of the impact on Odisha.

“There is a need for discussion, and only after the meeting will we understand the full implications for Odisha. We will use this platform to ensure that Odisha’s concerns are addressed, especially regarding population representation,” Das Burma asserted.

Odisha minister Krushna Chandra Patra was quick to criticise BJD’s participation in the Chennai meeting, suggesting that the party’s realignment would have little long-term impact.

“There is no relevance to this. BJD might align with other parties, but there is a strong possibility that the party will not survive in the future,” said Patra, reflecting the BJP’s dismissal of BJD’s new political stance.

The gathering in Chennai is expected to see the participation of leadership delegations from eight states, with regional issues like delimitation high on the agenda. The meeting, spearheaded by M.K. Stalin, aims to unify regional parties against what they see as BJP’s centralized approach to governance.

BJD’s presence at this event signals a shift in the party’s strategic positioning ahead of future elections. It also raises questions about the evolving political dynamics in Odisha and beyond, particularly as regional parties seek to strengthen their influence on national policy decisions.

According to political analysts, as political realignments take shape, the outcomes of the Chennai meeting could have far-reaching consequences for Odisha’s representation in Parliament and the broader opposition strategy against the BJP at the national level.