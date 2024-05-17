BJD govt is doing nothing for development in Odisha: Hema Malini

Bhubaneswar: Bollywood star and BJP leader Hama Malini on Friday turned the heat on ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by accusing it of doing nothing for the development of Odisha in the last 25 years.

While attending party’s ‘Ashirwad Samavesh’ in Bhubaneswar’s Salia Sahi slum, she stated the BJP government in other states had exhibited how they changed the lives of slum-dwellers through progressive initiatives and urged the people to elect her party to see similar transformations in the state.



“I have been frequently visiting Odisha. Here, the Congress ruled for 50 years and BJD for 25 years. Despite being a cultural hub and blessed with natural resources, the state has not been developed much as the BJD neglected the state,” alleged Hema Malini.



At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard and ensuring development in the country, nothing much has been done in Odisha by the BJD government, she alleged.



“Despite several central schemes being brought by PM Modi, its benefits have not reached the poor here in Odisha. There would be all-round development once the double-engine government forms here. This will bring a massive change to the lives of people here. Odisha is also facing serious issues like malnutrition and the state government has not addressed the issue,” said the senior BJP leader.



Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ensured development in the country, be it providing drinking water, cooking gas or health facilities, Hema Malini said once there is a double-engine government in Odisha, the state will witness massive development.



BJP’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi said the party has been working hard for the people of the Parliamentary constituency and projects in various sectors to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore executed in the last 5 years.



“A lot of work has been done and a report card is published every year and a consolidated card of 5 years. Some work is left. The pattas provided by BJD are just mere documents as it doesn’t carry plot number, Khata number and other key information. 600 sqft of land and house will be provided to people once the BJP government comes to power,” said Sarangi.