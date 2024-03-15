Bitter history of attacks on ED by KCR, KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS led by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had for long an uneasy relationship that was marked by repeated bouts of hostility towards central investigation agencies including the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as well as with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the role of such agencies.

The attacks by BRS leaders, led by Rao on central agencies, particularly ED, acquired a bitter edge ever since his daughter K. Kavitha’s alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam came to light.



Chandrashekar Rao, as well as his son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, and other senior leaders of the party, have been unsparing of the ED, ever since Kavitha got embroiled in the Delhi liquor scam.



The Chandrashekar Rao government had withdrawn consent for the CBI to operate in Telangana state, effectively banning the agency from investigating cases here. This move in October 2022, came after the BJP in the state began demanding a CBI probe into the MLA bribery case in which the BRS alleged that the BJP was trying to lure and purchase four BRS MLAs and the state police arrested two seers who allegedly tried to bride the BRS MLAs to quit the party and join the BJP.











It is only those who are thieves and scoundrels who should be scared of ED. Why would honest people like us be scared? Those who do massive corruption should be scared. Why will we be scared? No way! We care a pin (sic). If not ED, some ‘bodi (useless person) will raid. Will KCR get scared of blackmail politics?

K. Chandrashekar Rao

March 21, 2022







In Telangana Assembly there are 119 MLAs, of whom 103 are TRS, seven are friendly, and nine others comprising two parties form the tails. Of these two, one says we will have an ED case on you. Let them come. If ED comes to me, that fellow only will have to serve me a cup of tea and go. We will not be scared of you Modi. Whether you poke me or not, I will certainly poke you.

K. Chandrashekar Rao

August 20, 2022







The BJP is unable to digest Telangana’s progress. Kavitha got a notice, we will not rest till we dethrone BJP at the Centre.

K. Chandrashekar Rao

March 11, 2023.







After 2014, 80 per cent to 90 per cent of ED raids were on Opposition parties. There are 5,422 ED cases, Modi and ED together filed these cases. Convictions were achieved in only 21 of these cases. ED is being used to eradicate democracy. What prize should be given to ED for solving just 21 cases? The Nobel?

K.T. Rama Rao

March 10, 2023





