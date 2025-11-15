Bihar Election was Unfair from Beginning: Rahul GandhI

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after the party failed to hit double digits despite contesting on 61 seats. Gandhi said that the party will review its performance after the election and assured that Congress will continue to "fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh blamed "vote chori" for Mahagathbandhan's defeat, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Election Commission "masterminds" behind it. Jairam Ramesh said that Congress remains committed to its campaign to "protect the Constitution and save democracy."

"Without doubt, the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission," Jairam Ramesh said. "The Indian National Congress renews its resolve to continue with even greater strength its campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy," he added.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. As of the latest figures, the NDA has secured 194 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 33 seats.

As per the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 87 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 80 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 18 seats out of the 29 seats it contested.

For the Mahagathbandhan, RJD has secured 24 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 6 seats.