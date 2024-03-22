Bihar Deputy CM's Controversial Remark Sparks Outrage Over Allegations Against Lalu's Daughter

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has sparked controversy by claiming that RJD Chief Lalu Yadav granted a Lok Sabha ticket to his daughter Rohini Acharya in exchange for a kidney.

“We all know that Lalu Yadav is an expert in selling party tickets. This time he has not spared even his daughter. He first took a kidney from her and then gave a Lok Sabha ticket”, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said.

Samrat Chaudhary’s remarks against Rohini Acharya have ignited a controversy within Bihar's political circle.

The RJD leaders strongly criticized Samrat Chaudhary for his comments targeting Lalu Yadav and his daughter.

“Samrat Chaudhary’s insulting remarks against a daughter who donated a kidney to her father have deeply offended the Kushwaha community. He is making desperate comments out of fear, as RJD’s decision to field candidates from the Kushwaha community has him worried about his party’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He knows that his party and the NDA are losing political grounds in Bihar”, RJD spokesperson Madhu Manjari Kushwaha said.

The political uproar follows reports indicating that Rohini Acharya is likely to contest from the Saran Lok Sabha constituency on the RJD ticket.

Rohini Acharya, who resides in Singapore, donated a kidney to her father Lalu Yadav in December 2022. She has maintained a connection to Bihar politics through her active presence on social media.

In January ahead of Nitish Kumar's political somersault, Rohini Acharya had created a flutter through her post on social media platform X by raising questions on his “political stance”. She later deleted the post after the issue led to a split in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Recently she was spotted sharing the dais with her father Lalu Yadav, brothers Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, and several top INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi during the Jan Vishwas Rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

If Rohini contests the election on the RJD ticket she would be the fourth sibling to enter politics after her two brothers Tejashwi, and Tej Pratap, and her sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

RJD's first list of candidates on Thursday had upset Mahagathbandhan partners in Bihar, particularly the Congress party. In the first list, RJD had announced candidates for all four where polling will be held in the first phase. The party is expected to release its second list soon, RJD insiders said.