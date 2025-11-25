Bihar Cabinet Vows 1 Crore Jobs in 5 Years

NEW DELHI/PATNA: The newly formed Bihar Cabinet held at its first meeting on Tuesday decided to provide one crore jobs to the state's youth over the next five years.

"A defence corridor, semiconductor manufacturing park, global capacity centres, mega tech city and fitness city will be established to make Bihar a 'tech hub' of eastern India," state Chief Secretary Pratyay Amrit after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Briefing the media, Amrit said widespread employment generation and industrial development were the key focus in the discussion. He said that under the new-age economy, Bihar will be developed as "a back-end hub and global workplace over the next five years".

The Chief Secretary said that dedicated committees have been formed to achieve these targets. "A committee has also been formed to prepare plans for employment-orientated initiatives in the start-up domain to ensure livelihood opportunities for the talented young entrepreneurs of the state," Amrit said.

The council of ministers also approved an artificial intelligence mission to make Bihar a leading state in the AI domain.

The government announced that a total of 11 cities, including nine divisional towns, along with Sonepur and Sitamarhi, will see the implementation of greenfield township projects.

The Chief Secretary said that nine closed sugar mills will resume functioning again, while 25 new ones will be set up.

Sources said that the five-day-long first Assembly session is likely to commence on December 1, and the newly elected members will be administered the oath of office by pro tem Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav. A proposal to this effect was approved by the Cabinet and has been sent to the Governor for approval.

Narayan Yadav, a senior JD(U) leader and a several-term MLA, was appointed as the pro tem Speaker by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday.

Besides the swearing in of the newly elected members, a new Speaker and deputy Speaker are likely to be elected during the upcoming session, the sources added.