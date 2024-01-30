Biennial elections to RS on February 27; three to be elected from AP

Vijayawada: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct biennial elections to the council of states on February 27 and three vacant seats from Andhra Pradesh will be filled.

In a release issued on Monday, the ECI said the term of office of 56 members, who were elected from 15 states, including three from Andhra Pradesh, will expire on their retirement in April, 2024.

The ECI will issue notification to fill the vacant seats on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is February 15. Scrutiny of nominations will be on February 16. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is on February 20 and counting of votes will be taken up on February 27.