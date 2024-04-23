Bhujbal Withdrew from LS Polls Due to Fear of Maratha Backlash

Mumbai: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was told to pull out of the race for the Nashik Lok Sabha candidature due to the fear of Maratha backlash. A senior BJP leader said that Bhujbal had taken a stand against the Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and was involved in an acrimonious verbal spat with the activist, which has not gone well with the Maratha community. Though the BJP-led grand alliance wants to field an OBC face from Nashik, Bhujbal’s candidature would have damaged the alliance in the entire state, the BJP leader said.

Mr. Bhujbal, who is the food and civil supply minister in the Eknath Shinde government, on Friday, announced his withdrawal from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency race “in the interest of the alliance”. However, it was done on the instructions of the BJP’s top leadership. The BJP leaders realised that Bhujbal’s candidature would adversely affect the grand alliance, particularly in the Marathwada region, which has eight Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena (undivided) alliance had won seven out of eight seats.

Marathwada, which is an epicenter of Maratha agitation for quota under the OBC category, witnessed many violent protests seven months ago. This has resulted in a schism between members of the Maratha community and the OBC community. Bhujbal was the most vocal political leader criticising Jarange’s pressure tactics.

The resentment in the Maratha community was seen when senior Maratha leaders like Ashok Chavan, who recently joined the BJP, were stopped during his speech in the Nanded district of the Marathwada region.

“After getting a response from the Maratha community during the poll campaign, the party leaders have realised that Bhujbal’s candidature may further damage the BJP. Therefore, we have communicated the same to the NCP leadership,” the senior BJP leader said.

The Mahayuti has not decided on its candidate for the Nashik seat as yet. After Bhujbal’s withdrawal, Shiv Sena is positive about getting the seat. However, the NCP has also clarified that it has not given up its claim.

Brijmohan Srivastava, chief national spokesperson and national general secretary of the party said that they are still in negotiation with the Mahayuti leaders over Nashik seat. “We are hopeful that the Nashik seat will be given to us,” he said.

The BJP leader said that the candidature for the Nashik seat will be announced after the second phase of voting, which is taking place on April 26. All Marathwada seats will go to poll in the second phase.

Nashik will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The filing of nominations will start on April 26.