Bhimavaram MLA advises Chiranjeevi to treat Pawan in mental hospital

Kakinada: Bhimavaram MLA and YSRC candidate Grandhi Srinivas took a dig at Jana Sena chief and YSRC candidate Pawan Kalyan on Monday, vis-a-vis the actor’s remarks against him and the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at an alliance meeting in Bhimavaram last night.

Srinivas advised mega star Chiranjeevi to get his brother Pawan Kalyan treated. “Pawan Kalyan is losing all mental balance and making crazy statements in public,” he said.

The MLA told the media in Bhimavaram on Monday,” awan Kalyan thinks that if he merges Jana Sena into Telugu Desam, he can take packages at once, but if he continues with the JS, he can continuously take packages from Chandrababu Naidu.”

He suggested that Chiranjeevi advise Pawan Kalyan to merge his party with the Telugu Desam, as Chiranjeevi merged the Praja Rajyam into the Congress. “The people’s response has decreased for Chiranjeevi movies, so, to get fanfare, Chiranjeevi donated `5 crore to Pawan Kalyan.”

The YSRC candidate said Pawan Kalyan joined hands with Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh who once criticised the mother of Pawan Kalyan. Chandrababu Naidu was dubbed by his father-in-law NTR as a backstabber and he was accused of killing Vangaveeti Ranga.

Grandhi Srinivas also called upon the Kapu community to think twice before supporting Pawan Kalyan, “who first married a Kapu girl, but divorced her later. She lost everything due to her marriage with Pawan Kalyan.”

"Pawan Kalyan had done nothing for Kapus," he said.

About Pawan Kalyan’s three marriages, he said, “What Pawan Kalyan did is unacceptable to our culture and our traditions. Once a man marries a woman, he solemnly gives a pledge to take care of her till the end of her life.”

“Pawan Kalyan crossed the state borders and married a Maharashtra girl. He divorced her after four or five years. Later, he crossed countries and continents and married a woman from abroad. Can the women of this country approve of such a conduct? That’s why we are raising this issue. Otherwise, we have no problem with his personal life,” he explained.