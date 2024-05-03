Bhatti Slams BRS on Power Cut Claims

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said it was time for the BRS, which made false claims about power before the Assembly elections and lost, to stop harping about power cuts as the state was not experiencing any such situation.

Bhatti, the power minister, in a statement, condemned a BRS campaign on social media platforms about power cuts and trying to spread falsehoods about the situation.

“The fact is there are no power cuts and the Congress government has ensured supply of 15,497 megawatts of electricity. In the GHMC area, there are 226 special ‘fuse off call teams’ in place to attend to any complaints of supply disruptions,” he said.

“Though there are no power cuts, the BRS continues spreading lies hoping that it can get some votes. It has not learned that such fear-mongering did not help it during the Assembly elections. And despite this being the case, it is trying the same tricks and people will once again see through these falsehoods,” Bhatti said.

Last year between April 24 and April 30, when BRS was in power, there were 1,369 instances of tripping of 11KV lines resulting in power supply disruption for 580 hours in the GHMC area. Compared to that, during the same period this year, there were 272 such tripplings resulting in a total 89 hours of supply disruption.

For the same period last year, there were 301 transformer failures while this year, there were only 193 such instances. “Is this not enough proof that power supply position is improved and better now than during the BRS government,” Bhatti said.