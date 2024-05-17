Bhatti, Ponguleti Campaign for Congress in Other States

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has been campaigning in Odisha for the past three days in support of Congress candidates, while revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy canvassed in Maharashtra on Friday in support of the Congress-led four-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

Bhatti left for Delhi on Tuesday. He accompanied AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to Odisha on Wednesday and took part in the campaign at the Bolangir constituency.

He returned to Delhi along with Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, Bhatti toured Bhubaneswar and held election strategy meetings with Odisha PCC leaders and social media warriors.

On Friday, he visited the Phulbani Lok Sabha constituency along with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Odisha PCC chief Sarat Pattanayak and participated in a public meeting.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy visited Maharashtra on Friday and campaigned in Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, and Bandra in Mumbai.

Addressing the election meetings, Srinivas Reddy cautioned voters that if the BJP is voted to power for the third term, there will be a threat to the Constitution written by Dr BR Ambedkar and reservations being extended to SCs, STs and OBCs.

Srinivas Reddy alleged that the BJP is planning to amend the Constitution and abolish reservations and that's why it is seeking 400-plus Lok Sabha seats this time with an intention to amend the Constitution with the help of a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

He said the BJP came to power in Maharashtra through the back-door method by toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government and urged the people of Maharashtra to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.