Bhatti and Uttam Pledge to Uphold 6G Despite BRS' Misrule

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that despite the financial challenges inherited from the previous government, the Telangana state administration was committed to fulfilling its promises.

Speaking at a large public gathering in Tukkuguda, Bhatti highlighted the government’s efforts to navigate through the fiscal crisis while prioritising its commitments.

“We have started the disbursement of salaries to 3.68 lakh government employees and 2.77 lakh pensioners at the beginning of each month, despite financial constraints. Additionally, we have implemented initiatives such as free bus travel for women, raised the coverage of Rajiv Aarogyasri health insurance to `10 lakh, and introduced the 200 units free power scheme and `500 gas cylinders, all in accordance with our pledges,” Bhatti stated, attributing these actions to the guidance of Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's nationwide efforts against BJP policies through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, minister D. Sridhar Babu reiterated the government's commitment to conduct a Census of BCs, as promised by Gandhi.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy held the BRS and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao responsible for the agricultural distress, alleging mismanagement of water resources. "KCR is trying to deflect blame ahead of the elections, but the BRS has no right to seek votes after its failures," Reddy asserted.

Minister Danasari Anasuya ‘Seethakka’ criticised the BJP for its unfulfilled job promises and diversionary tactics, advocating for Rahul Gandhi's leadership based on his family's legacy of sacrifice for the nation.

“The BJP which failed to give the promised two crore jobs per year are sending ‘Akshintalu’ and showing the Ram temple when asked for jobs. Where is the development apart from creating hate in between the people? We should give one chance to Rahul Gandhi who hails from a family of those who have sacrificed for the country. BRS leaders are venting their ire out of frustration having lost power while BJP leaders are also holding dharnas in the name of farmers after bringing black laws against their interests,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused the BJP of exploiting sentiments for political mileage while reaffirming the government's commitment to its welfare schemes.

The gathering, chaired by MLC and TPCC state working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, witnessed speeches from various ministers and MP candidates, underscoring the failures of the previous administration and the government's determination to deliver on its commitments.