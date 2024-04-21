Bharath campaigns with 6 additional promises for Kurnool city

Kurnool: Kurnool city’s Telugu Desam candidate T.G. Bharath has been making six additional promises to the party’s ‘super-six’ during his campaign, addressing infrastructure-related issues, improving livelihood opportunities, and other developmental initiatives.



Bharath said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle that he would retire from politics if he failed to implement them, if elected.



His six guarantees include transforming Kurnool into a smart city, inviting industries for local job creation, ensuring safety and empowerment for women, providing financial support and welfare for every household, upgrading Kurnool Government General Hospital into a premier multi-specialty health facility, and advocating for a High Court Bench in Kurnool within six months if the TD was elected to power.

On communal harmony, he emphasised his inclusive approach, citing the diverse composition of his personal and professional staff. Bharath highlighted his extensive engagement with the Muslim community, who comprise around 90,000 voters in Kurnool.

He criticised YSRC legislator M.A. Hafeez Khan and former MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy for their failure to address the city’s issues adequately.