BC leader Krishnaiah urges voters to re-elect Jagan as CM

Vijayawada: National BC welfare committee president and Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah has called upon voters to re-elect a YSRC government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is working sincerely for the uplift of the poor and the downtrodden,” he said and appealed to the BC, SC, ST, Minority communities to continue backing the CM.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Krishnaiah said, “We have been fighting for the causes of BCs for the past 50 years and led around 12,000 movements which resulted in the release of 2,000 GOs.”

BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities are doing better than ever in history under the governance of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, he claimed.

Krishnaiah said, “All other parties and their leaders have seen BCs as their vote banks but only CM Jagan Mohan Reddy treated the BCs like his own family members.”

The Rajya Sabha member said he met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, who lauded the schemes implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

Krishnaiah said, “CM Jagan feels that people's development is his own development. The people across the state are treating Jagan Reddy like god and putting his photo along with the photos of gods. I witnessed this in Kurnool. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is not just a politician but he is more of a social reformer.”

Krishnaiah urged the people of Vijayawada East constituency to vote for Devineni Avinash and help him register a big win. He said all the BCs should vote for Avinash.