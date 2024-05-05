Basavaraj Bommai Highlights Shortcomings in Guarantee Schemes, Predicts Advantage for BJP

HAVERI: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for the Haveri constituency, Basavaraj Bommai, emphasized that the shortcomings in implementing guarantee schemes could serve as an additional advantage for the BJP in the current election.

"The state government's five guarantees have only reached 35 percent of the population. Despite claims of allocating Rs 58,000 crore for guarantee schemes, the ground reality differs," Bommai told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.

He pointed out that while the Congress garnered votes in the Assembly elections on the promise of guarantees, the failure to fulfill these promises has disillusioned voters and could benefit the BJP.

Asserting the electorate's maturity and awareness of the election's significance, Bommai noted, "People have decided to entrust the nation's administration to a capable leader. Considering Modi's performance over the past decade, support for him spans across all sections of society," he said.

Bommai highlighted his track record of service, stating, "People in every village remember the work I have done, and thus I am confident of winning by a huge margin."

Responding to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's characterization of him as a "rejected candidate," Bommai retorted by labeling Shivakumar as the leader of a "rejected party."

"I am not a rejected candidate. I have won the assembly election by 30,000 votes from Shiggaon," he added.



