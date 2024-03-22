Basavaraj Bommai Calls Out Congress's Double Standards on Mekedatu Issue, Urges End to DMK Alliance

HUBBALI: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, has accused the Congress of exhibiting double standards regarding the Mekedatu issue and called for the party to end its alliance with the DMK.

Bommai criticised the Congress for its contradictory stance on the Mekedatu project, stating, "While the Congress has been advocating for the implementation of the project, it has formed an electoral alliance with the DMK, a party vehemently opposing it. The Congress should withdraw from its alliance with the DMK," Bommai said while speaking to reporters in Hubballi.

"The DMK's opposition to the Mekedatu project is detrimental to the interests of Karnataka, and the Congress's double standards on this matter are evident," he said.

"Since 2019, the Congress has maintained an alliance with the DMK. We had previously advised state Congress leaders to engage in discussions with the DMK instead of organising a Padayatra, to ensure mutual benefit for both states.

However, they chose to stage a political spectacle with the Padayatra. Despite our reminder that the matter is sub judice, Siddaramaiah disputed it. Now, with the reins of power in their hands, they acknowledge that the matter is before the court," he said. Regarding senior BJP leader Eshwarappa's apparent discontent, Bommai commented, "Eshwarappa's concerns will be addressed. He also supports Modi."



