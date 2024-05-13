Hyderabad: Lok Sabha elections passed off peacefully, thanks to the elaborate security arrangements made in the twin cities on Monday.



Apart from law and order police, paramilitary forces and special armed forces were deployed at various locations. Additional paramilitary forces were deployed in sensitive areas of south zone, south east, west zone and south west zones.



All shops, hotels and other establishments were kept closed as per the directions of Election Commission of India (ECI) and the concerned police heads from different zones. Most of the roads were free of traffic jams.



“There were a couple of scuffles in Moghalpura but our teams responded immediately and took the situation under control,” said Shaik Jahangir, additional commissioner south zone.



There were group fights at Gaganpahad but the police broke it up by detaining the activists briefly.



“There was no untoward incident in our limits. I wish to place on record the splendid work done by all our personnel who were posted on election duty,” said Tarun Joshi, Rachakonda police commissioner.



In order to avoid coming out and getting exposed to the hot sun, many voters from Ghansi Bazaar, Pathergatti, Gulzar Houz, Chelapura and surrounding areas in the Old City cast their voters in the early hours.



`I am very excited as this is the first time I have voted. I am confident that the party for which I voted will win,’ said Deepti Agarwal from Ghasi Bazaar.



“During the previous election, I was not able to cast my vote due to medical reasons. This time I was provided a wheelchair for which I am thankful to the officials," said Jahangir Bee from Bahadurpura.



Voters from in Bhavaninagar, Rein Bazaar, Yakutpura, Moghalpura, Alija Kotla, Shalibanda, Hari Bowli, Talabkatta, Chanchalam, Balapur, Santoshnagar, Malakpet, Saidabad, Lal Darza were seen casting their votes late in the afternoon.



The GHMC arranged tents and drinking water at various polling centres in the Old City.







