Banners for pro-Hindu vote appear in temples

Hyderabad: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, a Hindu organisation has sparked debate with its provocative banners displayed across temples in the city. The banner's message — "I swear today that I will never vote for any party/candidate that is anti-Hindu, even if the candidate of that party is someone close to me” — reflects an election campaign entering the place of worship.

This declaration, formulated by the ‘Pro Sevaa Sangh’, was placed in temples and religious locations in the city. It also read “We will not vote for any one who is against Hindu Dharma. I will ensure and try for 100% voting percentage in my nearby area. I take oath for all of these. (sic)”

Political commentators said religious affiliations play a significant role in shaping electoral choices, and while it is essential to respect individual beliefs and values, such a rigid belief raises concerns about polarisation of the electorate.

Ramanachary, a temple priest in Musheerabad, said a similar banner was placed in the temple premises, but they removed it immediately. “Temple is a place for people to pray and feel the warmth of God. It is not a political arena. Dividing people in the name of religion has never resulted in peace, it further escalated the issue.”

In 2017, then Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur had outlawed any appeals for votes in the name of religion or caste, and said such actions would be against the secular ethos of the Constitution. “Individual preferences and choices guaranteed under Article 25 have nothing to do with secular activities such as elections,” he said.