Bandaru Awaiting TD Ticket from Madugula

Visakhapatnam: Senior Telugu Desam leader and former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy visited Simhachalam Temple on Thursday before proceeding to the Madugula assembly constituency to meet his supporters.

The senior leader TD leader had received a call from Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, informing that his name has been cleared for contesting from the Madugula constituency.

Party sources said it will take a day or two before the name of Satyanarayana Murthy is announced as the NDA alliance’s nominee from Madugula.

The former minister is currently the TD in charge of Pendurthi constituency. Initially, he had been tipped to contest from Pendurthi but the seat went to the Jana Sena Party as part of the alliance.

JS president Pawan Kalyan announced that former MLA Panchkarla Ramesh Babu will be their party's candidate from Pendurthi.

Unhappy with the decision, Satyanarayana Murthy had been staying away from party activities. However, he met Chandrababu Naidu at the airport when the latter visited Visakhapatnam for his Prajagalam meeting.

Following this meeting, it is said Satyanarayana Murthy has been chosen as the alliance’s candidate from Madugula.