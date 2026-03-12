Assassination Attempt On Farooq Abdullah Sparks Outcry And Demands For Probe

Srinagar : A day after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt, National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said he owed his survival to divine protection, stressing that he had no knowledge of the man who tried to shoot him. Abdullah, who was attending a wedding ceremony in Jammu’s Greater Kailash area on Wednesday night, remained unharmed after a gunman fired at him from close range.

Recounting the incident, Abdullah said he initially mistook the sound for firecrackers until his security personnel rushed him into his vehicle. He recalled feeling a sudden wave of heat before being informed that two bullets had been fired from a revolver aimed at him. The 88‑year‑old leader said he had no personal enmity with the attacker, who reportedly claimed he had been waiting for two decades to target Abdullah. “I don’t know this man at all. He says he had a grudge for 20 years, but I have never harmed anyone,” Abdullah, while speaking to reporters in Jammu said, adding that the motive remained unclear.

Abdullah also questioned the absence of adequate security arrangements at the private function, noting that several high‑profile guests were present. While stopping short of directly accusing authorities of negligence, he said the lack of police deployment at the venue was concerning. He expressed gratitude to his security personnel, ministers, and MLAs who stood by him during the tense moments. He also confirmed receiving a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured him of a thorough investigation.

The attack triggered widespread condemnation across J&K’s political spectrum. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock and relief over Abdullah’s safety, urging police to investigate what she termed a “perturbing security lapse.” Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the incident “concerning and condemnable,” questioning how an armed assailant managed to get so close to a senior political figure. He insisted that the breach required a detailed probe.

The BJP also denounced the attack, with party spokespersons emphasising that violence against political leaders was unacceptable in a democratic society. Advocate Sunil Sethi said political disagreements must be resolved through dialogue, not violence, and called for a transparent investigation. BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, who visited Abdullah’s residence, described the incident as unprecedented for Jammu, a region known for peace even during peak militancy. He said the attack at a private function made the episode even more troubling and urged security agencies to reassess protocols for events attended by prominent figures.

Police identified the accused as 63‑year‑old Kamal Singh Jamwal of Purani Mandi, Jammu. Jamwal reportedly told investigators he had been waiting for 20 years to attack Abdullah, though his statements have been inconsistent, leaving the motive uncertain. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, were accompanying Abdullah when the shots were fired.

Condemnations continued to pour in from across parties. NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi termed the attack “reprehensible” and demanded strict action against those responsible. Former minister and People’s Conference president Sajad Gani Lone thanked God for Abdullah’s safety and condemned the “cowardly firing.” CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami called it a “serious security lapse,” insisting that authorities must explain how an armed man breached the gathering.

The incident has raised urgent questions about political security in J&K, especially at private events where formal police deployment is often minimal. As the investigation proceeds, leaders across the region are pressing for clarity on the attacker’s motives and the circumstances that allowed him to get so close to one of the country’s most prominent political figures.