Assam to become Muslim-majority state by 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who claimed that the Muslim population in his state was growing around 30 per cent every 10 years, and feared that they will become the majority by 2041, has announced that state cabinet has approved a bill to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act of 1935 to prevent child marriage and ensure parity in marriage and divorce registration.

He, however, clarified that the decision to repeal the Muslim marriage act was aimed at to bring parity to the registration of marriage and divorce.

Mr Sarma in his social media post said, “We have taken a significant step to ensure justice for our daughters and sisters by putting additional safeguards against child marriage. In the meeting of the Assam Cabinet today we have decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorce Registration Act and Rules 1935 vide the Assam Repealing Bill 2024.”

He said that the State Cabinet has accorded approval to the Assam Repealing Bill, 2024, which aims to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, and the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Rules, 1935. The bill will be placed before the next monsoon session of the Assam Legislative Assembly for consideration, he said adding that the state cabinet has also directed that a suitable legislation be brought for the registration of Muslim marriages in Assam, to be considered by the next session of the Assembly.

About his remark on Muslim population he said that the population of the Hindu community was rising by around 16 per cent every 10 years. He added that his government has taken steps to reduce population growth among the Muslim community. “ If this trend continues by 2041, Assam will become a Muslim-majority state. It's a reality and nobody can stop it," he asserted.

“Congress has the most important role in arresting the population growth of Muslims. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will be contained as the community only listens to him,” said the chief minister.