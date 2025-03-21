Assam decides to offer PRCs to Moran community living in Arunachal allows shops to operate 24x7

Guwahati: In a significant move the Assam cabinet has decided to offer Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) to members of Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh, where they are not considered as residents of the state.

The Moran community, largely residing in Eastern Assam, also has a sizable population in Arunachal’s Namsai district, which is neighbouring Assam’s Tinsukia district. They, along with some other groups residing in parts of Arunachal, have long been demanding PRCs in Arunachal as they are not listed in the list of tribal groups living in Arunachal Pradesh.

“People from the Moran community reside in different parts of Arunachal Pradesh. But because Arunachal does not give them PRC, they are excluded from different facilities there. I am in touch with the Arunachal government over the issue but till this issue is not resolved in Arunachal, we have decided to give Moran people living in Arunachal Pradesh PRC of Assam. As a result, they will be able to avail of jobs, medical and engineering colleges in Assam and the reservations that we have for the Moran community here. I think this is a historic decision,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the same cabinet meeting which was held in Dibrugarh, the state cabinet decided to allow commercial establishments in the municipal corporation areas of Dibrugarh, Guwahati, and Silchar to operate 24x7 at the discretion of their owners.

The chief minister said that shops will operate round the clock but with certain working regulations for the employees. "There will be no mandatory weekly closure. However, no employee shall work beyond 48 hours per week in a single shift in compliance with existing labour laws. In other parts of the state, business establishments will be allowed to remain open until 2 am," said Mr Sarma while clarifying that traders will be permitted to engage staff in different shifts for the extended operations of their shops.

On the issue of wine shop operations, the chief minister said that wine shops in Dibrugarh and Silchar will be allowed to operate until midnight only.