Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh arrested over social media post against BJP MLA

Guwahati: Amid the angry protests. Assam police on Saturday arrested Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh, also an advocate, on charges of his alleged social media post against a BJP MLA of Lakhimpur Manab Deka.

Security sources said that a team from Lakhimpur police arrived at Reetam Singh’s residence in Guwahati on Saturday and took him into custody. Earlier Mr Singh in his social media post alleged that Assam police personnel were “threatening force and entry” despite his repeated requests to see the notice or search warrant under BNS.

Though police were tight-lipped, security sources said that Mr Singh has been transferred to Lakhimpur, where a case has been registered against him. The complaint was filed by MLA Manab Deka’s wife, who also alleged that Mr Singh is a habitual offender. She cited his previous arrests in Panbazar Police Station Case No. 93/2024 under Sections 505(1)(b), 171G, and 153(A) of the IPC, read with Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000, as well as Dispur Police Station Case No. 1091/2024 under similar charges.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Assam police for displaying brutality on a person following a post on social media. "Himanta, Pijush, and Manab Deka are not Gods that the police will act on whatever they instruct,” argued Mr Gogoi.

On the other hand, Mr Singh’s father told reporters that the police had come to arrest his son without issuing any prior notice. He said, “Our advocate has not been informed about anything by the police. Do 20-25 police personnel come like this without serving a notice?” he asked.

Leader of opposition and veteran Congress leader Debabrta Saikia also condemned the police action and alleged that their party’s spokesperson was picked up by the police in violation of all the norms. He regretted and through a social media post appealed to the union government to stop the state from indulging into such unlawful acts and intimidating Congress workers.