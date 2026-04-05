Assam CM Sarma Escalates Beef Debate In Last Leg Of Election Campaign

Guwahati : With election campaign entering into its last phase, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma escalated debate on beef while asserting that public consumption of beef is not accepted and will not be tolerated.

Threatening that legal action would be initiated against the parents of debutant 27 -year old Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Kunki Choudhury after the the elections, Mr Sarma in an angry reaction said that no Hindu should vote for such candidate whose parents are found to have been displaying photographs of beef eating. “We Hindu—Sanatani worship the cow. You are saying that I am targeting a young woman candidate, this is nothing I will fight against the whole world if they advocate beef eating in my sacred Assam,” said the chief minister.

He reiterated that he would not tolerate consumption of beef prohibited under law and that too on this sacred land of Kamakhya, Shankardev and Madhavdev.

He reminded, “I had ordered shoot at site in Dhubri to stop sell of beef. In fact on my appeal now Muslims have stopped eating beef in Assam.”

He went on saying that the parent of Kunki Choudhury is also involved in grabbing the land in his constituency where they have set up an university.

Mr Sarma asserted that an FIR would be registered against Ms Choudhury’s parents under provisions of the Cattle Preservation Act once the election process is completed. He did not elaborate on specific details of the alleged violation.

“There is a law of cattle prevention in Assam. There is a provision of 3 years of jail for eating beef publicly. I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them in the police station”, said Mr Sarma while warning that they should not underestimate or test the patience of Hindu.

Ignoring the clarification of her parents who described it a false campaign through a fake social media posts, the chief minister said that public should file an FIR against AJP candidate Kunki Chowdhury’s parents for posting beef consumption photos on social media.

Meanwhile AJP candidate from Guwahati Central constituency, Kunki Chowdhury has filed an FIR at the Cyber Police Station, alleging the circulation of an AI-generated video featuring her.

According to the complaint, the AI-generated video has been shared across social media platforms using multiple unidentified accounts, raising serious concerns about misinformation. Ms Chowdhury said that the incident was a deliberate attempt to malign her reputation and hinder her campaign, and also dragged her mother, Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, into controversy.



