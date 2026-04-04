Assam CM Promises Free LPG for Bihu, Durga Puja, Announces Stipend, Jobs, Free Education

Guwahati: With the April 9 Assembly elections approaching in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced a series of welfare measures, including free LPG cylinders for eligible families during Bihu and Durga Puja.

Addressing a gathering at Mahmora, he said, “We have taken a decision that during Bihu and Durga Puja, every eligible family will receive one LPG cylinder free of cost. People will not have to bear the expense for these two cylinders.”

The announcement comes amid Opposition outreach led by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, Asom Jatiya Parishad leader Lurynjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, who have projected a joint front against the ruling BJP-led NDA and raised allegations of irregularities in LPG distribution.

Officials said oil marketing companies conducted over 2,000 inspections following complaints, issuing show-cause notices to 18 distributors. The irregularities were identified through customer grievances and social media reports. The supply issues have affected sections of the food service sector, with some eateries scaling down operations or shifting to alternative fuel sources such as electricity, diesel-fired units and firewood.

The Chief Minister said, “There is sufficient availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG in Assam. There is no reason for concern, and I urge people not to resort to panic buying.”

He also announced a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 for college graduates for at least one year, and outlined plans for recruitment across sectors, including police, teaching and technical positions. “In total, we are committed to providing one lakh government jobs,” he said.

He further said the government would continue welfare measures, including supply of essential commodities, and reiterated support for education and housing schemes, including benefits for tea garden workers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.